Odisha Social Activist Advocates Paid Menstrual Leaves At UN

New York: Ranjeeta Priyadarshini, a social activist from Odisha, emphasised the need for paid menstrual leaves for women during the 'Summit of the Future' event at the 79th UNGA in New York.

Priyadarshini has come a long way, in her effort to raise the voice on the issue and challenge societal norms and stigma surrounding menstruation.

Speaking to ANI, she said that the paid period leave initiative is for all working women, and they should get one to two days leave during their period and that their leaves would be paid so that women would take leave without thinking about their salary being deducted due to their leave.

"I am very grateful that today I have been able to attend the UN conference for the second time and my main issue is paid period leave. Paid period leave means that all working women should get 1-2 days leave during their periods and it should be paid; only then will they be able to take leave; otherwise, no woman will ever want to take leave thinking that her salary will be deducted," she said.

She also said that following her first visit to a UN Conference in Kenya, where she spoke for the first time on the issue on a global stage, the Odisha government implemented the paid period leave initiative on August 15 this year.

Priyadarshini further appreciated the Karnataka government's announcement of implementing six paid period leaves in a year but requested the leaves to be increased to increase the leaves by 12 days.

"There was another conference held in Kenya where I was given the chance to speak for the first time and I want to thank the UN officials for giving me the chance to put forward my issue... After I came back to India, the Odisha government said they would implement the paid period leave. Recently, on August 15, the Odisha government announced the paid period leave," she said.

"I requested more than 40 prime ministers, presidents, and ministers of the country to implement paid leave in their countries too. I am also happy that the Karnataka government has announced the paid period leaves for six days but I would request them to increase the number of leaves by 12 days," the social activist added.

Priyadarshini said that her efforts for paid period leaves came from her own experience when she was also working and requested leave due to her cramps, but faced humiliation from her manager, following which she resigned from the job.

Notably, Her efforts have sparked significant conversations around menstrual health and the well-being of women. Priyadarshini's story has inspired changes and promoted a more inclusive and supportive environment for menstruating individuals not only in India but all around the world. A Bollywood film is also expected to be released soon on paid period leave initiative.