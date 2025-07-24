Maharashtra: Soaring Silver Prices Threaten Over 400 Artisan Livelihoods In Kolhapur

Kolhapur: Over 400 artisans in Sane Guruji Colony and Apte Nagar in Maharashtra's Kolhapur's are facing severe livelihood challenges amidst the soaring gold and silver prices. While both domestic and international markets have long favored Kolhapur's silver jewellery, renowned for its ingenious designs and traditional craftsmanship, a whooping surge in silver prices, now over Rs 1 lakh per kg, has hit the sales as artisans are witnessing a 40 per cent drop in demand.

ETV Bharat spoke with several silver artisans facing the crisis. Sambhaji Patil, a Kolhapur artisan with 25 years of experience, said, “The price of silver, which was Rs 50-55 thousand per kg last year, has now reached Rs 1.19 lakh. Due to this, the demand for ornaments like small idols, ornaments, earrings, rings and bracelets has decreased." He expressed hope that "good days will come only if the prices stabilize."

Silver articraft made in a local shop in Kolhapur (ETV Bharat)

Kolhapur's gold and silver jewelry has popularity in major markets like New Delhi and Ahmedabad. Its appeal stems not only from its beautiful designs but also from the skilled handiwork of its many artisans who have diligently operated small businesses for years.

These artisans claim that they even weathered the COVID-19 crisis, but the unprecedented rise in silver prices has now pushed consumers away.

Demand Plummets as Prices Skyrocket

Observers say, historically, silver jewellery saw substantial sales during festivals and wedding seasons. However, current prices have moved beyond the common person's reach, causing a drastic decline in demand. This leaves skilled artisans idle and facing an economic drought. The industrial sector, solar panel manufacturing, and electrical goods production have also increased their demand for silver, further contributing to the price surge. This increased demand, coupled with hampered raw silver supply from West Bengal, has significantly driven up costs.

Experts attribute the surge in silver prices to global economic instability, particularly the recent trade regulations initiated by the US President Donald Trump. During such periods of market uncertainty, investors often gravitate towards safe-haven assets like gold and silver. Regarding silver's price trajectory, an expert said, “there are clear signs of further increase in the price in the current situation. The price will continue to fluctuate, but the overall upward trend is more likely to continue."

Nirbhay Singh Rajput, President of the Mumbai Goldsmiths' Association, said, "The price hike is linked to the rise in the dollar rate and the perception of gold and silver as a safe option for investment." Rajput opined that “silver is likely to become more expensive in the backdrop of the upcoming festive season.”

Despite the immediate financial strain on Kolhapur's silver artisans due to this sudden price hike, experts like silver trader Amit Mali view the situation as temporary. He anticipates that "the situation in the Indian market will also improve soon if the global trade in gold and silver stabilizes and demand starts increasing again."

Artisans and traders hope for a swift return to normalcy. Kiran Gurav, an artisan, said, "Every year, there is a buying spree in Shravan, but this year the market environment is disappointing due to price hikes. We hope that this instability in the market will end as soon as possible."