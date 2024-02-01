Snowfall Witnessed in Himalayan Region, Rains in Foothills

Rudraprayag: After a long period of dry spell, heavy snowfall started in the high Himalayan regions since late Wednesday night. All the popular tourist destinations including Kedarnath Dham, Triyuginarayan, Madmaheshwar, Tungnath, Kartik Swami Temple and others are covered in snow. The snowfall has now been accompanied with rainfall in the foothills.

The Meteorological Department had issued a snowfall warning in the Himalayan regions and an alert for rains in the lower areas. The weather office has predicted that snowfall and rain will continue today. An alert issued by the weather office has predicted thunderstorms and lightening in the foothills and plains. It has also asked the government to keep the snow-prone districts on high alert.

The snowfall coupled with rains has dipped the mercury level significantly. Even the saints of the Himalayan region and the personnel of the Indo Tibetan Border Police and police posted here are shivering.

The Triyuginarayan, known to be the wedding venue of Shiva and Parvati as well as Chopta, which is referred to as the Mini Switzerland are covered in thick snow. Due to lack of snowfall during December and January, the tourism sector had suffered and locals were worse affected.

Now, with the onset of snow in the beginning of February, local people are waiting eagerly for the influx of tourists. Every year, the popular destinations in the Himalayan region witness a large number of tourists who flock here to take a glimpse of winter snow.

There has been heavy snowfall in Badhanital and Deoriatal as well as. The rains have given a reason to the farmers to cheer. Dearth of rainfall for a prolonged period had been giving farmers sleepless nights as natural water sources were drying up. The snowfall in the Himalayan regions and rains in the low lying areas, farmers are happy as the natural water sources will get recharged.