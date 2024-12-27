Snowfall In Kashmir Ends Prolonged Dry Spell, Brings Relief From Subzero Temperatures

Srinagar: Snowfall blanketed various parts of Kashmir Friday afternoon, breaking the four-month dry spell and bringing relief from the bone-chilling cold in the valley.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted scattered snowfall across Kashmir, widespread rains in Jammu, and snowfall in the upper reaches of the Chenab Valley. The department said the weather will continue to remain the same until Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the snowfall resulted in the closure of the Mughal road, which connects the Kashmir Valley with Rajouri and Poonch districts through Shopian, while the Sinthan-Kishtwar road was also shut due to slippery conditions and risk of landslides.

Snowfall In Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

The snow brought relief from the subzero temperature that the valley recorded in the last ten days. In the south Kashmir districts of Shopian and Pulwama, the minimum temperature was recorded more than in Gulmarg and Pahalgam, which are considered colder places during winter. Water bodies and sources also froze during this period, which brought hardships to the people.

During the past three months, Jammu and Kashmir recorded an 81 per cent rain deficit while grappling with a persistent cold wave. Between October 1 and December 25, 2024, the Union territory saw just 21.0 mm of rainfall, compared to the normal 110.0 mm, marking an 81 per cent deficit, officials in the Meteorological Department said.

According to the official data, South Kashmir's Shopian district has been hit the worst, with a 97 per cent rainfall deficiency. Other affected areas include Poonch in the Jammu division and Kulgam in South Kashmir, which recorded deficits of 96 per cent and 95 per cent, respectively.

The summer capital, Srinagar, meanwhile, has recorded an 88 per cent rainfall shortfall, with similar deficiencies reported in Jammu division's Udhampur district. Pulwama in south Kashmir and Kishtwar in Jammu division also recorded substantial rainfall deficits, at 92 per cent each. Budgam in Central Kashmir saw a 91 per cent rainfall deficiency.

Kupwara in North Kashmir, however, has fared somewhat better, with a rainfall deficiency of less than 50%. The region received 69.6 mm of rainfall, compared to a normal of 133.7 mm. There have also been notable rainfall deficits in Anantnag, Bandipora, and Baramulla, ranging from 73 to 89 per cent.

The only district in Jammu and Kashmir to have more rainfall than usual, though, is Samba. In contrast to the typical 42.2 mm of rainfall, the district has received 47.0 mm.