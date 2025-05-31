ETV Bharat / state

Snowfall, Heavy Rain Disrupt Life Across J&K; Roads Closed, Advisory Issued

A fresh spell of snowfall and heavy rain disrupted life across Jammu and Kashmir ( ETV Bharat )

SRINAGAR: A fresh spell of snowfall and heavy rain disrupted life across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, forcing authorities to suspend traffic on key routes and prompting weather officials to issue advisories warning of landslides, flash floods, and gusty winds.

Snowfall at Razdan Top in north Kashmir and Peer Ki Gali along the Mughal Road led to the suspension of traffic on the Gurez-Bandipora route and the Poonch-Rajouri-Shopian stretch, respectively. Officials said the closures were precautionary due to slippery conditions and the risk of avalanches.

"Traffic will remain suspended until further notice," a traffic department official told ETV Bharat, referring to the Gurez-Bandipora road, which cuts through treacherous mountain terrain in Bandipora district.

Similarly, the Mughal Road, which serves as an alternative connection between Jammu and Kashmir’s Pir Panjal region and the Valley, was closed after fresh snow accumulated at Peer Ki Gali, officials confirmed.

Meanwhile, Zojila Pass, the strategic gateway between the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh, also received snowfall and was closed for vehicular movement. The closure could affect essential supply lines to and from the frontier region.

In Ramban district, heavy rainfall accompanied by a hailstorm brought traffic to a crawl, flooded low-lying areas and disrupted daily life. Parts of Srinagar city also reported moderate to heavy showers, forcing commuters to take shelter and affecting routine activities.

Despite the inclement weather, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remained open to passenger traffic from both directions. However, heavy motor vehicles were allowed to ply only from Jammu toward Srinagar, officials said. Authorities urged commuters to exercise caution.