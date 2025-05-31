Snowfall, Heavy Rain Disrupt Life Across J&K; Roads Closed, Advisory Issued

SRINAGAR: A fresh spell of snowfall and heavy rain disrupted life across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, forcing authorities to suspend traffic on key routes and prompting weather officials to issue advisories warning of landslides, flash floods, and gusty winds.
Snowfall at Razdan Top in north Kashmir and Peer Ki Gali along the Mughal Road led to the suspension of traffic on the Gurez-Bandipora route and the Poonch-Rajouri-Shopian stretch, respectively. Officials said the closures were precautionary due to slippery conditions and the risk of avalanches.
"Traffic will remain suspended until further notice," a traffic department official told ETV Bharat, referring to the Gurez-Bandipora road, which cuts through treacherous mountain terrain in Bandipora district.
Similarly, the Mughal Road, which serves as an alternative connection between Jammu and Kashmir’s Pir Panjal region and the Valley, was closed after fresh snow accumulated at Peer Ki Gali, officials confirmed.
Meanwhile, Zojila Pass, the strategic gateway between the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh, also received snowfall and was closed for vehicular movement. The closure could affect essential supply lines to and from the frontier region.
In Ramban district, heavy rainfall accompanied by a hailstorm brought traffic to a crawl, flooded low-lying areas and disrupted daily life. Parts of Srinagar city also reported moderate to heavy showers, forcing commuters to take shelter and affecting routine activities.
Despite the inclement weather, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remained open to passenger traffic from both directions. However, heavy motor vehicles were allowed to ply only from Jammu toward Srinagar, officials said. Authorities urged commuters to exercise caution.
“Rainfall is affecting the entire NH-44 stretch. We advise drivers to maintain lane discipline and avoid overtaking to prevent congestion,” a traffic control room official said.
The Meteorological Department in Srinagar said moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunder and gusty winds, was likely across most parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Director Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad urged residents to remain alert for weather-related hazards.
“Light to moderate rain and thundershowers were recorded in most areas over the past 24 hours,” Ahmad said. “Poonch recorded 39 mm of rainfall, while Baramulla received 22 mm. Gusty winds were reported in Samba at 72 km/h, Jammu at 65 km/h, and Kathua at 58 km/h.”
Looking ahead, intermittent spells of light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are expected to continue across the Union Territory on May 31, with chances of light snowfall in some higher reaches. More intense downpours, strong winds, and isolated hailstorms may also occur, Ahmad said.
From June 1 to 2, light rain or thundershowers are likely at isolated locations. The forecast for June 4 to 6 predicts mostly dry weather, although brief afternoon showers may occur in some places. Scattered rain or thunderstorms could return on June 7 and 8, especially in the afternoons.
The MeT Department issued an advisory for May 31, warning of moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms at scattered places. It also highlighted the risk of landslides, mudslides, and flash floods in vulnerable areas due to intense showers.
Residents have been urged to avoid loose structures, electric poles, exposed wires, and aging trees during stormy conditions.