Snow, Rain Paralyse Life In Jammu And Kashmir; Jammu-Srinagar NH-44 Closed For Traffic

Jammu: Heavy rains, followed by overnight snowfall over the past two days, have brought life to a standstill in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Srinagar Jammu National Highway (NH-44)—the only all-weather road link to Kashmir Valley—has been closed for traffic due to snow accumulation on both sides of the Navyug Tunnel and landslides besides shooting stones at multiple locations.

Most parts of Kashmir Valley have received moderate snowfall, while higher reaches of Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban in Chenab Valley have also witnessed fresh snow. Heavy rains lashed Jammu and adjoining areas throughout the night, triggering landslides and shooting stones on the Batote-Kishtwar Highway and several sections of the Poonch Highway, causing further disruptions.

The snowfall also affected flight operations at Srinagar Airport as authorities suspended services until weather conditions improve.

Meanwhile, the fresh spell of precipitation has helped in reduction of the seasonal deficit, bringing it down to 69 per cent. According to meteorological data, the normal winter precipitation should be 200 mm, but this season has seen just 40 percent of that total. From January 1 to February 26, 2025, the region recorded 65.8 mm of rainfall.

Winter Vacations Extended

Given the inclement weather, winter vacations for schools in Kashmir have been extended by six days as all institutions now set to reopen on March 7. Education minister Sakina Itoo said that the decision was made due to continuous rain and snowfall across the region. She had earlier indicated that the government would review the situation before deciding on school reopening. Initially, schools were scheduled to resume classes on March 1, but the fresh spell of snowfall led to the extension of suspension.