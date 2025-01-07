ETV Bharat / state

Snowfall Delays By-election Announcement For Two J&K Assembly Seats

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addresses the media on the Delhi Assembly Election, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday. ( ANI )

Srinagar: Contrary to speculations that by-elections to two assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir will be held with Delhi assembly polls, the chief election commissioner on Tuesday cited snowfall as a reason not to hold by-polls on the two vacant seats in the union territory.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar while announcing the poll schedule for Delhi assembly elections today said that polls in the two seats of Budgam and Nagrota will be held later, before April.

“There are two constituencies in J&K which are due for elections- Budgam and Nagrota. Because of the snow conditions, we will do it later. We still have time till April, but before that we will complete those elections,” Kumar said.

Nagrota in Jammu's Udhampur fell vacant after the death of sitting BJP legislator Davender Singh Rana while Budgam was vacated by chief minister Omar Abdullah, who also contested Ganderbal and retained the same.

Rana died on November 1 in a Haryana hospital due to illness while Omar vacated the seat as he had contested assembly elections on Ganderbal segment also. Being the NC leader's family bastion, Ganderbal was retained by Omar.

Rana's daughter Devyani Rana is likely to fill her father's political shoes by contesting elections on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket from Udhampur. Devyani was recently picked up by BJP as its vice president for its youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

However, the BJP leadership in Jammu is tight-lipped about the declaration of the candidate from Nagrota yet, saying that the central leadership will take a final call.