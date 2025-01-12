Snowfall Brings Cheers To Tourists In Nainital, Uttarakhand Town Turns Winter Wonderland

Nainital: Nainital in Uttarakhand has witnessed the first snowfall of the year on Saturday, bringing cheers to the tourists flocking the town. After snowfall, the town appeared like a white snow canopy spread across high hills. To get a spectacular view of the town, tourists along with the local people have started heading towards the high-altitude areas of ​​the mountainous town.

The weather appeared pleasant in Nainital on Saturday as the sun shone throughout the day. People saw a white sheet of snow soon after waking up in the morning. Snowfall has occurred in the high altitudes such as China Peak, Himalaya Darshan and Pangot Marg. People in the business of tourism looked disappointed due to no snowfall in the high altitudes. They hoped for snowfall in the town as it would have been good for the tourism business. However, after snowfall in the high-altitude areas of Nainital, tourists have now started heading towards the Himalaya Darshan and Kilbari Pangot areas of ​​the town.

Professor Lalit Tiwari of Kumaon University said that there was light snowfall in the high hills of Nainital around 6 am on Sunday. Due to snowfall, the temperature of Nainital has dropped by about 4 degrees. According to him, the temperature of the city was recorded at 15 degrees Celsius for 20 days. He said after the snowfall, the temperature of Nainital has now been recorded at 3 degrees Celsius. After the snowfall in the morning in Nainital, the weather has started clearing once again and tourists and locals are enjoying the light sunshine.