Snowfall Begins In Lahaul-Spiti, Cold Wave Grips Himachal Pradesh

Lahaul-Spiti: The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall on Sunday. The Meteorological Department has issued a snowfall warning for upper elevations, while rain lashed the lower areas. Fresh snowfall has been reported from Lahaul Valley in the Lahaul-Spiti district, as well as from Kothi, Rohtang Pass, and the Atal Tunnel area near Manali.

The vehicular traffic on the Manali-Keylong road and the Lahaul-Leh road remains smooth amid the rain. However, if the snowfall intensifies, traffic will be halted. The snowfall has also intensified the cold in the Lahaul Valley. The rain has been continuing in various areas of Kullu-Manali since morning.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner (DC), Toruul S. Ravish said, “The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rain for the next two days, and snowfall is also occurring in the higher elevations. This has increased the cold in the upper reaches. Therefore, people should travel only after observing the weather conditions.”

At the same time, the heavy rains have also disrupted the International Kullu Dussehra festival. On the fourth day of the Dussehra festival, the deities remained in their respective camps. The ritual of visiting each other's camps for the deities' meeting was supposed to take place on Sunday, but due to heavy rain, the ritual has been cancelled.