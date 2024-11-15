Snow, Rain Forecast In Jammu And Kashmir For Two Days

Srinagar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light snow and rainfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir from Friday after a prolonged dry spell.

According to officials, sporadic showers will occur today afternoon, followed by spells of rain late at night till Saturday afternoon. Light snowfall is likely over higher reaches and rain in a few areas of the Jammu region during the night, they said.

The weather department has also issued an advisory in the wake of the inclement weather. It claimed that there was a possibility of temporary disruption of road traffic due to snowfall over Zojila, Razdan Pass, Sadhna Pass, Sinthan Top, Chhatergalla, and Mughal Road on Friday evening.

The department has advised tourists, trekkers, and travellers to plan their trip accordingly, as there is a high possibility of rainfall and snow in hilly areas and at isolated places on Friday and Saturday.

“After Saturday, the weather will generally remain dry till November 23,” said a MeT official. “On November 24, the weather will generally remain cloudy with the possibility of light rain and snow over higher reaches and at isolated places,” he said.

The MeT forecast further said that the weather would likely remain dry between November 25 and November 30.