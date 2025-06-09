ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Weather Update: Late May Chill Replaced By Heatwave In June, IMD Issues 5-Day Alert

A woman takes a dip in the Ranbir Canal for respite from the scorching heat, in Jammu, Monday, June 9, 2025. ( PTI )

Srinagar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a five-day “heatwave” in Jammu and Kashmir, where the temperature will be recorded 4 degrees Celsius above the normal range.

The latest prediction comes days after May ended with snow and rain that brought down the temperature drastically, forcing people to pull out their winter wear.

The anomalous pattern in the union territory, especially in Kashmir valley, is one of the indications of how climate change is impacting the overall weather of a region, with temperatures dropping below 20°C and then shooting up to mid-30s in a matter of a week.

Three days of rainfall and snow in the upper regions in the last week of May had sharply brought down the temperature to below 20°C in Kashmir. This is the second heatwave in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in the second week of May, the heatwave led the temperature to soar around 34°C in Srinagar and other districts of the Valley. Jammu district had recorded 41°C on May 23.

The sharp temperature rise has compelled the IMD and health experts to issue alerts and urge people to follow precautions and advise people to remain hydrated.