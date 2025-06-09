Jammu Kashmir Weather Update: Late May Chill Replaced By Heatwave In June, IMD Issues 5-Day Alert

Srinagar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a five-day “heatwave” in Jammu and Kashmir, where the temperature will be recorded 4 degrees Celsius above the normal range.
The latest prediction comes days after May ended with snow and rain that brought down the temperature drastically, forcing people to pull out their winter wear.
The anomalous pattern in the union territory, especially in Kashmir valley, is one of the indications of how climate change is impacting the overall weather of a region, with temperatures dropping below 20°C and then shooting up to mid-30s in a matter of a week.
Three days of rainfall and snow in the upper regions in the last week of May had sharply brought down the temperature to below 20°C in Kashmir. This is the second heatwave in Jammu and Kashmir.
Earlier in the second week of May, the heatwave led the temperature to soar around 34°C in Srinagar and other districts of the Valley. Jammu district had recorded 41°C on May 23.
The sharp temperature rise has compelled the IMD and health experts to issue alerts and urge people to follow precautions and advise people to remain hydrated.
As per IMD in Kashmir, the heatwave begins today (Monday) and will remain active till June 13 (Friday). It said the temperature during these five days will remain high, with the mercury touching 43 degrees Celsius in Samba district of Jammu region and 31 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday.
The IMD data said Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 31.9°C, around four degrees above normal on Sunday. Tourist destinations like Gulmarg and Pahalgam remained cooler, registering 22.2°C and 27.8°C, respectively. Kokernag touched 30.9°C.
Jammu region, which experiences completely contrasting temperatures from the Valley, recorded the highest 44 degrees Celsius temperature in Samba. Jammu city recorded 42.7°C on Sunday, up from 40.2°C, which was recorded on Saturday. Reasi district recorded 38.5°C, while Katra, the abode of religious site Mata Vaishno Devi falling in Reasi district recorded 38.2°C. Rajouri in Pir Panjal recorded 35.9°C.
Bhaderwah, Banihal, and Batote, which are comparatively cooler than Jammu, recorded 31–32°C, while Kishtwar recorded 30.9°C and Poonch reached 35.4°C.
“This ongoing heatwave is the most intense of the season so far in the Jammu region. Temperatures are expected to rise further in the coming days,” IMD Director in Kashmir, Mukhtar Ahmad, said.
The Indian Meteorological Department officials have advised people to take precautions; particularly pregnant women, children and the elderly have been urged to stay hydrated. The Jammu and Kashmir government has also urged people to take precautions during the heatwave by limiting their day exposure, taking adequate hydration and wearing cotton garments.
