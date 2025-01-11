ETV Bharat / state

Snow Cricket Invigorates Snowbound Gurez Amid Winter Isolation In J&K

Tulail: Despite being cut off from the rest of the world due to heavy snowfall on the Bandipora-Gurez road, the residents of Tulail Valley in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez have once again brought life to the icy silence with their much-anticipated snow cricket tournament.

The tournament has become an annual tradition for the people of Tulail, who use it to bring activity to the region during the long and otherwise dormant winter months.

Tariq Hussain, a participant, said that they organise the tournament every year to stay active and make the most of the snow-covered fields”. “This is also our way of showing that Gurez can host winter sports events,” he said.

Irshad Ahmad, another player, said, “While other places are hosting skiing and other events, we are still waiting for the authorities to recognise the potential of this area. If events like these were promoted, it would bring growth and opportunities for us.”

Tulail Valley remains disconnected from the rest of the region during winter months which residents say hampers development. “We have been demanding a tunnel to ensure year-round connectivity, but no progress has been made,” said Javid Ahmad, a local.