Snow Cricket Invigorates Snowbound Gurez Amid Winter Isolation In J&K

Tulail: Despite being cut off from the rest of the world due to heavy snowfall on the Bandipora-Gurez road, the residents of Tulail Valley in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez have once again brought life to the icy silence with their much-anticipated snow cricket tournament.
The tournament has become an annual tradition for the people of Tulail, who use it to bring activity to the region during the long and otherwise dormant winter months.
Tariq Hussain, a participant, said that they organise the tournament every year to stay active and make the most of the snow-covered fields”. “This is also our way of showing that Gurez can host winter sports events,” he said.
Irshad Ahmad, another player, said, “While other places are hosting skiing and other events, we are still waiting for the authorities to recognise the potential of this area. If events like these were promoted, it would bring growth and opportunities for us.”
Tulail Valley remains disconnected from the rest of the region during winter months which residents say hampers development. “We have been demanding a tunnel to ensure year-round connectivity, but no progress has been made,” said Javid Ahmad, a local.
“This road closure affects our lives and the opportunities available to us.”
The tournament draws locals to the fields, providing them with a break from the monotony of winter. “These games keep us busy and help us deal with the challenges of being cut off,” said Bilal Khan, a spectator.
Meanwhile, the army has initiated snow skiing training programmes in the area, which has been welcomed by the locals. Residents have appreciated the effort as a step towards promoting winter sports in Gurez but stress that much more needs to be done.
“The training is a good start, but the government needs to focus on building proper sports infrastructure for winter activities,” said Javid Bhat, a local. “Without adequate facilities, these initiatives will not have a lasting impact on the community or the region’s potential for winter tourism,” he added.
Meanwhile, a viral video from the Forzan snowfield showed elderly residents singing traditional folk songs. Gathered in groups, they sang songs passed down through generations. “These songs help us stay connected to our heritage during winters,” said Bashir Ahmad, a local resident.
