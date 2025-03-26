White Threat: Snow Blindness Concern For People Residing In High Altitude Areas of Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The mountains of the Himalayan range attract lakhs of tourists to Uttarakhand. The state offers breathtaking views of the snow-capped mountains especially during winters.

But the snow also poses a grave threat to locals and soldiers residing in high altitude areas. It can cause considerable damage to the retina of the eye. Owing to its strategic location, soldiers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Indian Army stand guard at high-altitude areas and often complain of snow blindness which also has become a cause of concern for locals. The increasing number of patients in hospitals points towards the problems prevalent in high-altitude areas of the state. Several people have been visiting the Doon Medical College and Hospital and Srinagar Medical College and Hospital with complaints of snow blindness.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Dr Sushil Ojha, ophthalmologist at the Doon Medical College and Hospital, said snow blindness is somewhat similar to skin burn which occurs due to over exposure to sunlight. Snow reflects around 80 per cent of ultraviolet rays which are quite harmful for human eyes. Snow blindness or photokeratitis is a painful condition that affects the cornea of the eye due to exposure to ultraviolet rays. "People residing in high-altitude areas need to wear ultraviolet glasses to protect themselves from snow blindness," Dr Ojha said.

A patient being tested for damage to his eye at a hospital in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

There are two types of photokeratitis. While acute photokeratitis, a temporary condition, happens after a short exposure to higher levels of UV light, chronic photokeratitis happens after exposure to lower levels of UV light over time. This type is less common than acute photokeratitis. The rays of the sun get get reflected after hitting the snow. Exposure to such rays affects the photo receptors of the eyes and then the remaining part of the retina. Snow blindness increases the risk of flesh growing on the white part of the eyes increases. The growth is called 'Naakhuna' and it is so harmful that there is a possibility of a person losing up to 80 per cent of his/her vision.