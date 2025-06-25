Sniffer Dogs Join Rescue Ops At Yamunotri Landslide Site As Two Pilgrims Still Missing; Yatra Resumes In Phases

Uttarkashi: Three days after a massive landslide hit Yamunotri pedestrian route near Naukainchi in Uttarakhand, rescue operations are still underway to trace two persons who are feared to be trapped under the debris. On Wednesday, sniffer dogs joined the rescue operations, as NDRF, SDRF, forest department, and police personnel searched a deep ditch below the landslide site.

Despite risky conditions, the rescue teams are descending with the help of ropes to continue the operation.

On Monday, five persons remained under the debris after a landslide struck the region. While two persons were found dead, one was rescued with injuries. Two other pilgrims are still missing, officials said.

The deceased include a father and his 9-year-old daughter from Uttar Pradesh. One pilgrim from Mumbai was pulled out alive. As per reports, one girl from Delhi and a man from Maharashtra are among those still missing.

Names of deceased

1. Harishankar (47), resident of Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh

2. Khyati (9), daughter of Harishankar from Jaunpur, UP

Injured Person

1. Rasikbhai from Pratapnagar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Missing Persons

1. Bhavika Sharma (11), resident of Krishna Vihar, New Delhi

2. Kamlesh Jethwa (35), resident of Thane, Mumbai

Senior officials including the District Magistrate and SP, have been continuously monitoring the progress of rescue operations. This apart, a drone survey of the area has also been ordered to assess danger zones and prevent any further untoward incident.

Yamunotri Yatra Begins

Meanwhile, the Yamunotri Yatra, which had paused after the landslide, resumed today. Thousands of pilgrims who were stranded across various points for hours were safely evacuated, and now, small groups are being allowed to carefully move ahead every 15–20 minutes from Janki Chatti, the prime halt on the route.

"The journey to Yamunotri Dham has started. More than 2000 pilgrims were waiting for the road to open at places like Barkot, Dubata, Kharadi. Efforts are underway to send devotees from Janki Chatti towards Yamunotri Dham via Bhandeligad. Police and administrative officials are issuing necessary guidelines to the devotees time to time," said District Disaster Management officer Shardul Gusain.

"Additional police and rescue teams have been deployed to ensure safety along the footpath. We are sending pilgrims in batches and keeping a close watch on the entire route," he added.

