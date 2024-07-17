ETV Bharat / state

Sniffer Dog Tunga Helps Nab Murder Accused In Karnataka's Davangere

Davangere (Karnataka): A sniffer dog traced a murder accused after running for 8 km and thereby helped police to arrest him in Karnataka's Davangere district, an official said on Wednesday.

Rangaswamy, accused of killing Santosh, who allegedly had an illicit relationship with his wife, was nabbed by the police from his house.

On Monday, Santhosh was brutally hacked to death with a machete near a petrol pump on Bada Road in Santebennur taluk. Police investigated the case and launched an operation with the help of sniffer dog Tunga.

To track the accused, the dog sniffed around and ran from the crime spot to the accused's house, which was around 8 km away. In the meantime, the accused had gone home and was assaulting his wife when the police team entered there with the dog. The woman managed to escape while Rangaswamy was arrested from the spot.