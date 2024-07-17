Sniffer Dog Tunga Helps Nab Murder Accused In Karnataka's Davangere

Davangere (Karnataka): A sniffer dog traced a murder accused after running for 8 km and thereby helped police to arrest him in Karnataka's Davangere district, an official said on Wednesday.
Rangaswamy, accused of killing Santosh, who allegedly had an illicit relationship with his wife, was nabbed by the police from his house.
On Monday, Santhosh was brutally hacked to death with a machete near a petrol pump on Bada Road in Santebennur taluk. Police investigated the case and launched an operation with the help of sniffer dog Tunga.
To track the accused, the dog sniffed around and ran from the crime spot to the accused's house, which was around 8 km away. In the meantime, the accused had gone home and was assaulting his wife when the police team entered there with the dog. The woman managed to escape while Rangaswamy was arrested from the spot.
SP Uma Prashant said that during interrogation, accused Rangaswamy admitted that he had murdered Santhosh on the suspicion that he was having an extra-marital affair with his wife. After killing Santhosh, he went home and assaulted his wife, Prashant said.
"The accused was arrested while he was assaulting his wife. His friends, Hanumanthappa and Maharudrappa, who accompanied Rangaswamy at the time of the murder, have been taken into custody for questioning. A case has been registered in Santhebennur police station in this regard," the SP said.
