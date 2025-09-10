Snapchat Romance, Border Crossing, & A Joke Gone Wrong: Pakistani Youth Released After 4 Years In India
Swayed by feelings he described as "blind love," Ahmed made the fateful decision to cross the border into India in 2021 to meet Alia.
Amritsar: Muhammad Ahmed, a young man from Bahawalpur district of Pakistan, has finally returned home after spending nearly four years in Indian custody. In 2017, he befriended Alia, who is from Mumbai, through Snapchat.
What began as a casual conversation soon developed into an intense emotional attachment. Swayed by feelings he described as "blind love," Ahmed, struck by cupid, made the fateful decision to cross the border into India in 2021 to meet her. He was apprehended at the Zero Line by Indian security forces on 4 December 2021 and subsequently imprisoned.
During court proceedings, Alia admitted that her invitation had been made in jest—she never imagined Ahmed would actually cross international borders to reach her. Now 25 years old, Ahmed has spent over 26 months in jail.
In court, the girl admitted that she had jokingly told Ahmed to come to India, but she was not sure that he would actually cross the border and come to India. "I was arrested in the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan state of India, while passing through the Fautabad district of Pakistan. At first, she showed interest in me, but later she refused. I am not blaming her, as she may have had some compulsion due to which she had to refuse my love proposal," he added.
Speaking emotionally after his return, he likened his release to "a disabled person regaining their legs". Ahmed made a heartfelt appeal to both the Indian and Pakistani governments. "All prisoners who are stuck in jails across borders, whether Indian or Pakistani, should be released and allowed to return to their families," he said.