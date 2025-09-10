ETV Bharat / state

Snapchat Romance, Border Crossing, & A Joke Gone Wrong: Pakistani Youth Released After 4 Years In India

Amritsar: Muhammad Ahmed, a young man from Bahawalpur district of Pakistan, has finally returned home after spending nearly four years in Indian custody. In 2017, he befriended Alia, who is from Mumbai, through Snapchat.

What began as a casual conversation soon developed into an intense emotional attachment. Swayed by feelings he described as "blind love," Ahmed, struck by cupid, made the fateful decision to cross the border into India in 2021 to meet her. He was apprehended at the Zero Line by Indian security forces on 4 December 2021 and subsequently imprisoned.

During court proceedings, Alia admitted that her invitation had been made in jest—she never imagined Ahmed would actually cross international borders to reach her. Now 25 years old, Ahmed has spent over 26 months in jail.