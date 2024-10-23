ETV Bharat / state

UP: Snakebite Kills 3 Of A Family In Hapur, 2 Others Critical

Hapur: At least three people were killed and two others critically injured after a deadly snake bit them in Sadarpur village here during the past three days. The victims include a woman and two children.

The incident triggered fear among the people in the district, with many residents sending their children to other villages for safety. The people have also started keeping vigil at night as they alleged that the forest department failed to catch the culprit reptile.

Sequence Of Events

On Sunday, the deceased, Poonam and her two children, Sakshi (11) and Tanishq (9) were sleeping in their house at midnight when a snake bit them, causing their death immediately.

The next day, Pravesh (35) of the same village was also bitten by a snake, leading to his critical condition.

On Tuesday, the forest department claimed to have caught the snake, but the move failed to bring any respite to the as the same night Pravesh's wife was also bitten, leading to her being critically ill.

Villagers Demand Action