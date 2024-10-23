UP: Snakebite Kills 3 Of A Family In Hapur, 2 Others Critical

Hapur: At least three people were killed and two others critically injured after a deadly snake bit them in Sadarpur village here during the past three days. The victims include a woman and two children.
The incident triggered fear among the people in the district, with many residents sending their children to other villages for safety. The people have also started keeping vigil at night as they alleged that the forest department failed to catch the culprit reptile.
Sequence Of Events
On Sunday, the deceased, Poonam and her two children, Sakshi (11) and Tanishq (9) were sleeping in their house at midnight when a snake bit them, causing their death immediately.
The next day, Pravesh (35) of the same village was also bitten by a snake, leading to his critical condition.
On Tuesday, the forest department claimed to have caught the snake, but the move failed to bring any respite to the as the same night Pravesh's wife was also bitten, leading to her being critically ill.
Villagers Demand Action
Following the five back-to-back snake-biting incidents, locals expressed anger against the forest department officials, accusing them of inaction.
“The snake strikes only after midnight, targeting people sleeping on the ground. The villagers are taking precautions, avoiding solitary stays and grounding sleeping arrangements. However, the forest department fails to catch him,” said a villager.
Naagin Legend Spreads Fear
Amid the fear and allegations, some people have started comparing the snake strike it to a Naagin legend, where a female serpent takes revenge for the harm inflicted on its male partner or offspring.
"Naagin can take any identity or form including humans. The claims by some people that the culprit snake is truly a Naagin then we're in grave danger," said a villager.
Meanwhile, the forest authorities hired snake charmers on Wednesday to catch the deadly reptile. They said the action aims to allay the fears of villagers.
