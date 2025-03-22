Snakebite Cases Nearly Double In Jammu And Kashmir In Three Years; 16 Deaths Reported In 2024

Srinagar: Snakebite cases in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) have surged alarmingly over the past three years, almost doubling from 636 cases in 2022 to 964 in 2023 and reaching 1,243 in 2024, according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP). The surge in cases has also resulted in a rise in fatalities, with 16 deaths due to snakebites in 2024, compared to 13 in the previous year.

The IDSP report reads that Ladakh has not had any reports of snakebite cases or fatalities during this period. This could be due to the high-altitude landscape of Ladakh not being conducive to venomous reptiles, it added.

According to the data, West Bengal, at 20,872 cases, has had the highest number of snakebite cases in 2024. The state has also seen 69 deaths attributed to snakebites. Apart from Ladakh, the Union Territory of Lakshadweep has also not recorded any snakebite cases since January 2022.

The IDSP data on snakebite cases (IDSP)

While the statistics show a 95% rise in cases of snakebites between 2022 and 2024 in Jammu and Kashmir, the Government of India has increased its efforts through the National Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Snakebite Envenoming (NAPSE).

The NAPSE, launched by Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra on March 12, 2024, is aimed at cutting down fatalities due to snakebites by 50% in India by 2030. The plan emphasises improving snakebite management at the grassroots level by training healthcare workers, ensuring the availability of anti-snake venom (ASV) at district and sub-district hospitals, and conducting community awareness campaigns using regional languages to educate people about snakebite prevention and first aid.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) designated snakebite cases and deaths as a 'notifiable disease' in November 2024. “The designation requires all government and private sector health institutions, including medical colleges, to report suspected cases of snakebite and resultant deaths. The step is intended to provide correct data collection and facilitate the development of more effective prevention and treatment strategies throughout India,” the MoHFW statement, released in November, said.

According to MoHFW, farmers and rural communities remain the most vulnerable, with over 50% of snakebites occurring among agricultural workers between 30 and 50 years of age. “Since 60% to 80% of bites occur on the ankles and feet, barefoot farming practices and dependence on non-mechanised, low-cost agricultural techniques place farmers at heightened risk. Poor housing conditions and inadequate lighting also allow snakes to enter homes unnoticed, increasing the likelihood of snakebites in living spaces.”

While that is happening, snakebite envenoming continues to be a significant global health issue, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimating approximately 5 million snakebites every year, resulting in 2.7 million envenomings and 81,000 to 138,000 deaths globally. India alone accounts for an estimated 45,900 snakebite deaths each year, according to the WHO's Million Death Study (a nationally representative study).

“Most snakebite incidents in India are caused by the 'big four'—the common krait, Indian cobra, Russell's viper, and saw-scaled viper. Despite the availability of ASV, many cases go unreported due to a lack of awareness and reliance on traditional treatment methods, contributing to the underestimation of the actual burden,” the study claims.