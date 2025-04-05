Snake Hidden In Bike Bites, Kills Man Riding Pillion With Friend In Tamil Nadu

Theni: In a peculiar case, a 20-year-old man died from a snake bite in Tamil Nadu while he was riding a pillion with his friend on a bike in Tamil Nadu's Theni district.

Harish was on the bike with his friend on April 2 when the snake hiding in the two-wheeler climbed out. When the rider saw the snake, he suddenly applied brakes after which the snake jumped over onto Harish and bit him in his hand.

Harish's friend rushed him to the Cumbam Government Hospital. Subsequently, the doctor advised to shift him to the Theni Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment, as the snake venom had spread extensively in his body. Harish however breathed his last as he was being taken to the second hospital.

Moments after his demise, the Rayappanpatti police were dialled up to reach the hospital. The team immediately reached the spot, conducted an investigation and handed over the body to the family members after the postmortem.

In November last year, the Tamil Nadu government had declared snake bite as a notified disease under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939, becoming only the second state in India after Karnataka to do so.

The decision to declare snake bites as a notified disease was in line with the Union Health Ministry’s action plan to reduce snake bite deaths by half by 2030, the government said in an official release on November 8, 2024.

It said there was a significant gap in the data between the reported snakebites and deaths caused by snakebites. "Notification of snake bite makes it mandatory for all Government Hospitals and Private Hospitals to report the data to the Government. This will lead to a better collection of data which can be utilised for comprehensive prevention and treatment strategies for snake bites in Tamil Nadu," read the government release.

