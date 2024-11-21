ETV Bharat / state

Snake Found In Jan Shatabdi Express Near Jabalpur

Jabalpur: A snake was found inside the Jan Shatabdi Express train near Madhya Pradesh’d Jabalpur on Wednesday. The train, which was going to Jabalpur from Bhopal, was near Narsinghpur when passengers in the AC coach noticed a snake hanging just below the luggage rack. The passengers got panicked, officials said.

Railway officials promptly shifted the affected passengers to another coach, and the train was stopped temporarily to address the situation. A video of the snake, recorded by a passenger has surfaced.

Harshit Srivastava, Public Relations Officer of West Central Railway, stated, "In recent days, such incidents have been reported more frequently. The presence of bushes around train yards likely allows snakes to enter parked trains. However, the recurrence of these incidents raises suspicions of a possible conspiracy, and we are increasing yard security as a precaution."

Earlier, a snake was found in a train travelling from Jabalpur to Ambikapur. Similar occurrences have been reported during the rainy season. On September 23, a 5-foot-long snake was spotted in the AC coach of the Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath.