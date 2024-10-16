Smugglers Attack SSB Jawan On Indo-Nepal Border In Bihar's Motihari

Motihari: Tensions are running high on the Indo-Nepal border after a group of smugglers attacked a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan in Raxaul, East Champaran district. The incident occurred when SSB Jawan Naveen Kumar tried to stop smugglers from bringing goods from Nepal into Indian territory near pillar number 390 of Prem Nagar, close to the Maitri Bridge.

The smugglers formed a group, attacked Jawan Kumar, and dragged him to No Man's Land while abusing him. They even attempted to snatch his weapon, forcing Kumar to fire in the air in self-defence. The smugglers fled towards Nepal after the aerial firing, leaving Kumar with minor injuries and a torn uniform.

This isn't an isolated incident. On October 2, liquor smugglers brutally assaulted another SSB jawan, Arun Kumar Singh, with sticks, batons, and iron rods in Kundwachainpur. Singh is still undergoing treatment in Sitamarhi.

The situation on the border remains tense, with Nepal's Armed Forces, Crime Branch, SSB Commandant, and District Police investigating the incident. SSB Commandant Vikas Kumar confirmed that the smugglers beat up Jawan Kumar while he was stopping smuggling activities. The authorities are working to identify the gang involved.

The Indo-Nepal border has seen a surge in smuggling activities, particularly rice smuggling since India banned non-basmati white rice exports in July. Smugglers are exploiting the price difference, selling rice at higher rates in Nepal. The rise in smuggling has led to increased tensions between India and Nepal, highlighting concerns about border security and the need for effective cooperation to curb these illegal activities.