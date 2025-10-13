ETV Bharat / state

Doctors Of Jaipur's SMS Hospital Remove Watch, Iron Nails From Patient's Abdomen

The team that performed the surgery and (right) the objects removed from the patient's abdomen ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: Surgeons of Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur removed a metal watch along with iron nails and nut bolts from a patient's abdomen after a complex surgery.

Dr Shalu Gupta, a physician of the hospital's Surgery department, said the patient from Nagaur was admitted to the hospital with complaint of abdominal pain. "The patient came to the OPD with his relatives, but when the doctors saw his condition, he was immediately admitted to the hospital," she said.

On examination, it was found that a metal watch was stuck in the patient's alimentary canal and iron nails and nut-bolts were stuck in the large intestine. Dr Farooq Khan of the Department of Surgery said it was decided to operate on the patient and initially an attempt was made to remove the objects through endoscopy. But two such attempts failed.