Doctors Of Jaipur's SMS Hospital Remove Watch, Iron Nails From Patient's Abdomen

The patient is mentally ill and had been swallowing watches, iron nails and nut bolts for the last two months.

Surgeons of Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur removed a metal watch along with iron nails and nut bolts from a patient's abdomen after a complex surgery.
The team that performed the surgery and (right) the objects removed from the patient's abdomen (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 13, 2025 at 5:56 PM IST

1 Min Read
Dr Shalu Gupta, a physician of the hospital's Surgery department, said the patient from Nagaur was admitted to the hospital with complaint of abdominal pain. "The patient came to the OPD with his relatives, but when the doctors saw his condition, he was immediately admitted to the hospital," she said.

On examination, it was found that a metal watch was stuck in the patient's alimentary canal and iron nails and nut-bolts were stuck in the large intestine. Dr Farooq Khan of the Department of Surgery said it was decided to operate on the patient and initially an attempt was made to remove the objects through endoscopy. But two such attempts failed.

Dr Farooq said it was then decided to operate the patient through a telescope (Video Assisted theeraus Suryay). Through the technique, the watch, bolt, ete were successfully removed from the patient's abdomen without making an incision. The surgery took around three hours, he said.

The doctors said the patient is mentally ill and had been swallowing iron objects for the last two months. The surgery was performed by a team of the Department of Surgery comprising Dr Shalu Gupta, Dr Farooq Khan, Dr Amit Goyal, Dr Devendra Saini, Dr Navendra Agarwal, Dr Ojaswi, Dr Rohan and Dr Anushka.

