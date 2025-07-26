ETV Bharat / state

Smriti Crowned Miss Uttarakhand 2025

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Smriti has been crowned Miss Uttarakhand 2025, organised by Cinmit Communications. Vaishnavi Lohani was the first runner-up, and Aanchal Farswan was the second runner-up among 39 contestants in the grand finale.

This year, the event was held at the Hyatt Centric on Rajpur Road in Dehradun. In the grand finale, which consisted of three rounds, the participants showed off their designer dresses on the ramp and answered the judges' questions boldly. The dresses were designed by the students of Sai Fashion Design Academy. Princia Chuphal was the third runner-up, and Ambika Rawat was the fourth runner-up.

Dalip Sindhi, the event director, said, "This time, the competition has a direct tie-up with 'Miss Asiatic India'. Due to which, the winners will get a golden opportunity to compete at the national stage."

Co-director Rajiv Mittal said, "The winner will be given a direct entry to 'Femina Miss India Uttarakhand'.

Dr Anjum Agarwal, vice-president of DBS Global University, was the chief guest. She said such platforms allow the youth to move forward with confidence.

The jury panel comprised eminent personalities like Annie Singh, Priyanka Kandwal, Manas Lal, Ruchi Pradhan Dutta, Chandni Devgun, Namita Mamgain, Kanak Bharat Parashar and Shivangi Sharma.

The event team comprised choreographers Jazz Pushkar Soni, Himani Rawat, Raj Kaushik (New Era Studio), Nalini Gosain (Inspiration PR), and Radha Kapoor (Sai Fashion Design Academy), who made significant contributions.

