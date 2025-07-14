Smoking Inside Car, MCD Worker Set Ablaze After Mechanic Pours Petrol On Him In Delhi

New Delhi: In a shocking incident reported from Delhi, a man suffered grievous burn injuries after a bike mechanic poured petrol on him while he was smoking over a parking dispute in R.K. Puram area of the national capital.

The incident unfolded on Sunday. A Delhi Police spokesperson said that the injured identified as Rahul Chauhan is undergoing treatment at the trauma center.

According to Delhi Police on July 13, at around 9:30 pm, a PCR call was received at RK Puram police station about a bike mechanic in Sector-8 market of RK Puram pouring petrol on a man and setting him on fire.

On receiving the PCR call, the police reached the spot and the injured Rahul Chauhan was taken to the trauma center by PCR van, police said.

According to a police official, as the cousin of the injured informed police that Rahul aged 40 years, a resident of Vasant Village working as a sanitation worker in MCD and two others were sitting in a car parked near the shop of the accused Prasad alias Kalu, a two-wheeler mechanic.

Kalu allegedly asked the trio to move the car, which they refused. In anger, he allegedly poured petrol on Rahul, causing burns to Rahul's face and chest due to the cigarette he was smoking, and the car also got damaged by fire, police said.

According to the hospital authorities, the injured Rahul Chauhan has suffered 20 percent burn injuries. His statement has been recorded and legal action is being taken against the accused Gaya Prasad alias Kalu, 42 years, under section 109 (1) of the BNS (erstwhile section 307 of IPC).