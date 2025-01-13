Smoke Triggers Panic at Tirumala Laddu Distribution Counter

Tirumala: A minor fire accident took place at the Laddu distribution counter at the Tirumala hill temple in Andhra Pradesh. The vigilant staff at the counter immediately responded and put out the flames. However, smoke spread at the counter premises, triggering panic among devotees.

There was no major loss of property or injuries to anybody in the minor fire mishap which took place on Monday. According to information reaching here, the fire broke out at the 47th Laddu counter.

The TTD staff became alert after sensing the smoke and immediately extinguished the fire. The staff said that a short circuit would have been the cause of this accident. Everyone at the premises of the Laddu counter breathed a sigh of relief after the fire was brought under control before it caused major harm.

The recent stampede has put the TTD staff on their toes. On the night of January 8, at least six devotees succumbed after getting caught in multi[ple stampedes at the token distribution counters for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has later taken initiated several measures to prevent such mishaps from happening. A political slugfest has also begun over the stampede incident with the opposition YSRCP leaders expressing dismay at the death of so many devotees in the stampede.