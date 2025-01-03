ETV Bharat / state

Smoke Billows out of a Bogie of Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express due to Brakes 'Overheating'

Kishanganj: The Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express passengers turned panicky after smoke started emanating from its B-6 coach. The incident occurred when the train was stopped in Bihar's Kishanganj on Friday morning. Soon after this, the railway team headed to the spot and controlled the smoke with a fire extinguisher.

According to sources, the Rajdhani Express remained stranded on platform number one for about 30 minutes. Initial investigation revealed that smoke was coming out due to a fault in the brake. The latest update revealed that the passengers and railway officials heaved a sigh of relief and left for their destination, Dibrugarh.

Kishanganj Railway Station Master (SM) Deepak Kumar, Railway Engineer, and RPF Inspector HK Sharma also reached the spot to inspect the whole scenario. About 70 passengers were sitting in coach B-6 when the incident took place, and all were reportedly safe.