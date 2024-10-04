Smoke Detected Onboard; Flight Aborts Take Off In Thiruvananthapuram Airport

ETV Bharat / state

Passengers of a Thiruvananthapuram - Muscat Air India Express flight were safely evacuated after smoke was detected onboard

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) : Passengers of a Thiruvananthapuram - Muscat Air India Express flight were safely evacuated after smoke was detected onboard, sources from the airline and the airport said. The incident occurred during a security inspection of the flight scheduled to depart from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Muscat at 10:15 am on Friday.

Airport authorities confirmed that all 142 passengers were safely evacuated, and there was no cause for concern. The smoke was noticed while the aircraft was still on the ground as part of routine safety procedures. Officials emphasised that the situation was handled according to safety standards and assured that no irregularities were found during pre-boarding security checks.

The smoke appeared before the plane took off, but authorities clarified that the fire had not spread. The aircraft was moved from the runway for a comprehensive safety inspection. An Air India Express spokesperson said that an alternative aircraft has been arranged for the onward journey of its "guests."

An investigation will be conducted to determine the exact nature of the issue, he said. "We regret the inconvenience while prioritising safety in every aspect of our operations," he added in a statement. The passengers were safely transferred back to the terminal.

