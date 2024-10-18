Smog Engulfs Delhi, Toxic Foam Covers Yamuna As National Capital Suffocates In Pollution

New Delhi: A layer of smog engulfed the national capital on Friday as the overall Air Quality Index has dropped to the 'Poor' category standing at 293. Besides, there is a growing concern about the toxic foam and severe contamination in the Yamuna River affecting the crops and water supplies in the surrounding areas.

AQI at Anand Vihar area of Delhi has dropped to 339, which is categorised as 'Very Poor'. AQI at India Gate and surrounding areas has been recorded at 270, marked as 'Poor'. AQI at Dwarka, Sector-8 has been recorded at 325 putting the area under the 'Very Poor' category.

Vivek Vihar area of the national capital has moved to the category Very Poor' with AQI standing at 324.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI when marked under the 'Poor' category can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure, whereas, when under the 'Very poor' category can cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

Despite efforts, the toxic foam started appearing on the Yamuna River in the national capital on Friday. The Yamuna’s water continues to stink due to untreated waste from factories and sewage being released into it.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi Government announced the strict implementation of measures under the Graded Response Action Plan-1 (GRAP-1) to improve air quality in the national capital, according to a statement from the Delhi Chief Minister's Office. The announcement followed a high-level meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, with Environment Minister Gopal Rai and senior officials in attendance. (With agency inputs),