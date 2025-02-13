SME Connect '25: Karnataka Empowers SMEs For A Digital Future; Over 2,000 SMEs Benefitted With AI, IoT, And Analytics

Bengaluru: The Government of Karnataka has launched SME Connect '25 – Enabled for Industry 4.0, a program aimed at equipping small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with advanced technologies to enhance operational efficiency, improve product quality, and boost competitiveness. The initiative seeks to build the capabilities of SMEs and create role models within the industry to encourage broader adoption of digital solutions.

The program, implemented by K-Tech CoE with support from the Departments of Industries and ITBT, along with industry associations, innovation centres, and other stakeholders, is designed to facilitate SME engagement with mature technology startups and companies. This initiative provides SMEs with hands-on support in integrating technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and analytics into their operations.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Vasuki Kashyap, in charge of SME Connect '25, emphasised the program's role in helping businesses transition into the digital era. “SME Connect '25 serves as a catalyst for digitisation, enabling companies to integrate the latest technologies into their daily operations. By digitising organisational systems, SMEs can gain better control over data, improve decision-making, and scale up their businesses efficiently," Kashyap said.

As part of the initiative, multiple training workshops have been conducted across key industrial clusters in Karnataka, providing SMEs with practical knowledge of emerging technologies. The program also focuses on long-term industrial resilience and vendor development, ensuring that SMEs can integrate with global supply chains and evolving technologies. "Global players look for companies that have the maturity to develop a digitised ecosystem within their organisations. The SME Connect initiative ensures that our SMEs are future-ready," Kashyap added.

The SME Connect '25 initiative has made a significant impact, benefiting over 2,000 SMEs across Karnataka. As part of the program, 100 SMEs have been selected for digital transformation through practical interventions aimed at enhancing their technological capabilities. Additionally, the initiative saw the launch of the SME Connect Portal, an AI-powered platform designed to facilitate business matchmaking by linking SMEs with buyers, investors, and supply chain partners. To further support SMEs in expanding their market reach, e-commerce onboarding workshops were conducted, enabling 100 businesses to establish a presence and boost sales on platforms like Flipkart and Amazon.

The Global Investors Meet (GIM) 2025 serves as a platform to showcase successful smart solutions developed by SMEs, providing them with domestic and international market opportunities. The Karnataka government, through initiatives like SME Connect '25, is reinforcing its commitment to technology-driven, inclusive, and sustainable industrial growth beyond Bengaluru.