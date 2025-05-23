Police Patrolling Made Easy: Engineering Students From Berhampur Build EV Segway For Congested Odisha Cities

By Samir Kumar Acharya

Berhampur (Odisha) : As urban policing gets more challenging, students of Uma Charan Patnaik Engineering School here have come up with a smart solution taking a bold step forward. They have designed an electric Segway-style vehicle which can be used for patrolling congested lanes where police jeeps or bikes cannot reach.

It is often seen in 'rurban' areas of major cities that police vehicle mobility becomes difficult in narrow lanes given the densely packed neighbourhoods. The traditional PCR vans and bikes not only face space constraints but the cost of their movement often reportedly exceeds budgetary provisions. That’s where the EV Segway, designed by the engineering students will aptly fit in.

Smart Police Patrolling: Engineering Students From Berhampur Build EV Segway For Congested Odisha Cities (ETV Bharat)

The brainchild of 19 final-year mechanical engineering students, the compact electric vehicle is designed for tight urban mobility at a lower operational cost, and it is easy to access. Once accepted as a medium, it could prove a potential game-changer for on-ground policing.

“When we saw the problem of police vans not able to patrol nook and cranny of Berhampur, we thought of an idea - to solve the problem in a affordable and efficient way. It should also be easily chargeable,” said Amiya Kumar Nayak, one of the lead students.

Built on Innovation, Driven by Purpose

The vehicle is developed with a budget of Rs 60,000, which is remarkably low in the EV sector. The vehicle can travel upto 70–80 kilometers in just two hours of charging. Plans are afoot to equip the future models with solar panelling so that they become more sustainable and cost-effective.

“We have not done this as a class project. It is done for a larger good, a solution that will reduce patrolling costs and allow entry into densely populated yet narrow lanes,” said Madhusmita Jena, another team member.

What has gone into the making of the vehicle? A modified differential and a custom-built controller. All materials were fetched locally and some from Delhi. There were some components which were fabricated in the school’s own labs.

From Concept to Reality: A Team Effort

The students were guided and supported by faculty members led by department head Prof. Debashish Bisi. The team devoted hours for over six months on the design. The technical blueprint was prepared by the team under the guidance of Prof. Satya Narayan Tripathy who was always there encouraging students to combine theory with hands-on application.

“The projects are not just machines, but the future. And these are being developed by present day innovators. This also could be a good startup idea,” said Prof Bisi.

Next up is solar Power & Government Support

Around 80% of the project work has been completed while the finalisation on adjustments, performance testing, and solar integration will be done soon. They are now waiting to get government support to refine and scale up the model.

“Once we get support from the state government or police department, we can develop a production-ready model,” the students said. “It is more about practical utility, sustainability, and smart policing, but it can be made more smarter only after the first model hits the road,” they said.