Smart Meters Boost Revenue, But Power Challenges Persist in J&K

Srinagar: The installation of smart meters in Jammu and Kashmir's power sector has significantly enhanced revenue collection and curbed power losses, yet the region continues to grapple with substantial Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses and high power purchase costs.

According to an official report, the installation of 5,74,000 smart electricity meters has achieved a 15 per cent reduction in power losses and a 10 per cent increase in tariff realisation for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

"Focused efforts were made to implement aerial bunching cables and smart meters to closely monitor power usage," said a senior official from the Power Department. "The installation of around 574,000 smart meters has not only curbed power consumption, but also boosted tariff revenue by about 10 per cent in 2023-24.

Moreover, a significant 50 per cent expansion in transmission capacity between 2019 and 2024 has extended electric supply to remote areas like Gurez Valley in northern Kashmir. The rollout of smart prepaid meters is progressing rapidly, and we've already seen a 15 per cent reduction in power losses in metered areas by June 2024."

Despite these gains, Jammu and Kashmir's AT&C losses remain alarmingly high at 44 per cent for the 2023-24 fiscal year, well above the national average of 15.9 per cent.

The Power Department official highlighted this ongoing challenge, stating, "Jammu and Kashmir's AT&C losses are some of the highest in the country, currently at 44 per cent, well above the national average of 15.9 per cent. This large disparity between power purchase costs and revenue collection is a major issue."

However, the official expressed optimism, saying, "The installation of smart meters and the replacement of bare conductors have improved revenue collection. However, a significant part of J&K's population is still unmetered, leading to ongoing losses. As the rollout of smart meters continues, we anticipate a substantial reduction in power losses and aim to provide an uninterrupted power supply across the region."