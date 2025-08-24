Explained | Smart Collars For Stray Dogs In Shimla: How They Can Keep People Safe And Canine Population Under Check

Shimla: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in North India, Shimla Municipal Corporation has begun giving every stray dog a digital identity through smart collars with QR codes and GPS trackers to monitor their movement and vaccination status.
The programme, launched on August 15, aims to tackle the city's long-standing problem of stray dog bites, ensuring safety for both humans and animals.
Under the plan, all stray dogs across Shimla's 34 wards will gradually be fitted with the smart collars. Each collar will carry a unique QR code that, when scanned, provides complete details about the dog, its age, breed, health status, vaccination, and sterilisation records. It will also provide behavioural notes, such as whether the dog is calm or aggressive.
How Does The System Work?
Dr Rahul Negi, Veterinary Public Health Officer, said, "As soon as the QR code is scanned, information such as the dog's breed, vaccination and sterilisation history will appear on the mobile. GPS tracking will allow us to monitor the dog's real-time movement and ward location."
"The QR tags have been designed in metal, making them resistant to Shimla's snow, rain, and sunlight," he said. Officials said that this technology will make it easier to identify and isolate aggressive dogs.
Vaccination, Sterilisation, And Smart Collars
Alongside collars, the campaign includes a large-scale sterilisation and vaccination drive. Shimla Mayor Surendra Chauhan said, "Shimla has around 7,000 stray dogs. In the first phase, we aim to cover 3,000. Already, more than 500 dogs have been vaccinated, and now collars are being fitted."
He further said, "Special teams, supported by experts from Maharashtra, Goa, and Delhi, are working across all 34 wards. Each dog's digital record will show whether it has undergone surgery, vaccination, or treatment. Dogs that bite repeatedly will be shifted to a special dog shelter in Tutikandi for separate care and monitoring."
Colour-Coded Bands For Public Safety
To ensure people can identify aggressive animals, collars will include colour-coded bands. Shimla Urban MLA Harish Janartha said, "Dogs identified as dangerous will wear red collars so that citizens know to stay cautious. Yellow and pink bands will be used for other categories."
"This will help in preventing teasing, accidental provocation, and unnecessary risks to children and elderly residents," he added.
Rising Concern Over Dog Bites
Officials said that this initiative comes after years of rising cases and public protests. According to the records of IGMC and DDU hospitals, more than 1,000 people were bitten in Shimla in just six months this year. Dr Negi said, "In the last six months, more than 400 cases have been reported in Shimla's IGMC and more than 387 cases in DDU Hospital."
Across Himachal Pradesh, the scale is larger. Data given by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) shows:
Rabies deaths are another worrying factor. One death has been recorded each in 2022 and 2023, and three in 2024. Recent tragedies in Shimla include a school child mauled to death by dogs in Dhalli. Another child fell from a platform in Tutikandi after being chased by dogs. In a similar incident, a young girl died in Shoghi after falling from a roof during an attack by dogs.
"If collars help us identify aggressive dogs, children will be safer," said Meena Sharma, a resident of Dhalli. Ramesh Thakur, a shopkeeper in Lakkar Bazaar, said, "Technology is good, but sterilisation should be the real focus. Otherwise, the population will keep growing.
Animal welfare activists have supported the initiative, but have also urged humane handling of the dogs. Pooja Mehta, a volunteer with a local NGO, said, "Aggressive dogs must not be simply isolated, but rehabilitated with proper care."
Why Digital Identity Matters?
Officials believe the system will streamline stray dog management for years to come. Mayor Chauhan said, "This initiative will help us track every dog's health, vaccination, and behaviour instantly. It is about making Shimla safer while ensuring dogs are treated with dignity."
Future Challenges
While the initiative is being hailed as progressive, experts warn that maintenance will be important. Experts say that GPS collars require proper maintenance, and ensuring every dog is collared in a hilly city like Shimla will be a challenge. Funding for the long-term sterilisation drive also determines success.
