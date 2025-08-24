ETV Bharat / state

Explained | Smart Collars For Stray Dogs In Shimla: How They Can Keep People Safe And Canine Population Under Check

Shimla: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in North India, Shimla Municipal Corporation has begun giving every stray dog a digital identity through smart collars with QR codes and GPS trackers to monitor their movement and vaccination status.

The programme, launched on August 15, aims to tackle the city's long-standing problem of stray dog bites, ensuring safety for both humans and animals.

Under the plan, all stray dogs across Shimla's 34 wards will gradually be fitted with the smart collars. Each collar will carry a unique QR code that, when scanned, provides complete details about the dog, its age, breed, health status, vaccination, and sterilisation records. It will also provide behavioural notes, such as whether the dog is calm or aggressive.

How Does The System Work?

Dr Rahul Negi, Veterinary Public Health Officer, said, "As soon as the QR code is scanned, information such as the dog's breed, vaccination and sterilisation history will appear on the mobile. GPS tracking will allow us to monitor the dog's real-time movement and ward location."

"The QR tags have been designed in metal, making them resistant to Shimla's snow, rain, and sunlight," he said. Officials said that this technology will make it easier to identify and isolate aggressive dogs.

Vaccination, Sterilisation, And Smart Collars

Alongside collars, the campaign includes a large-scale sterilisation and vaccination drive. Shimla Mayor Surendra Chauhan said, "Shimla has around 7,000 stray dogs. In the first phase, we aim to cover 3,000. Already, more than 500 dogs have been vaccinated, and now collars are being fitted."

He further said, "Special teams, supported by experts from Maharashtra, Goa, and Delhi, are working across all 34 wards. Each dog's digital record will show whether it has undergone surgery, vaccination, or treatment. Dogs that bite repeatedly will be shifted to a special dog shelter in Tutikandi for separate care and monitoring."

Colour-Coded Bands For Public Safety

To ensure people can identify aggressive animals, collars will include colour-coded bands. Shimla Urban MLA Harish Janartha said, "Dogs identified as dangerous will wear red collars so that citizens know to stay cautious. Yellow and pink bands will be used for other categories."