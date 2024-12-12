ETV Bharat / state

Smart Cities Mission: Projects Worth Rs 6,603 Crore Being Executed In Jammu And Srinagar

Srinagar: Development projects of Rs 6,603.39 crore are being carried out under the Center's Smart Cities Mission, officials said on Thursday. These projects aim to improve urban infrastructure and citizen services in both cities through an array of initiatives.

According to the data, Jammu Smart City accounts for 127 projects costing Rs 2,969.07 crore. "Of these, 117 projects worth Rs 2,773.31 crore have been completed, while 10 projects involving Rs195.76 crore are in progress," the data from Jammu and Kashmir administration reveals.

Meanwhile, Srinagar Smart City has undertaken 164 projects totaling Rs 3,634.32 crore, "completing 144 projects valued at Rs 3,311.79 crore, with 20 projects worth Rs 322.53 crore still ongoing."

Speaking on the data, a senior official in J&K Administration said, "These projects will bring significant economic opportunities to the region. Sometimes challenges like legal and land acquisition issues create hurdles but projects so far have been carried smoothly and in time bound manner."