Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government’s ambitious green mobility initiative is facing roadblocks from bus operators who are up against the expansion of electric public transport and free rides for women. The zero-emission buses equipped with air-conditioners (AC) and cameras ply in the Srinagar metropolitan region, including the municipal limits and touching Ganderbal and Budgam districts.

The urban streets of Srinagar and Jammu have had a total fleet of 200 electric buses under the smart city projects for the last two years, with 200 more to be introduced under the Prime Minister’s e-Bus Sewa this month. But the expansion of the fleet is brewing trouble, as private transporters believe it would incur them financial losses in the face of smooth and hassle-free e-bus convenience.

“The government introduced e-buses and rickshaws in the city without studying their financial impact on transporters,” said Shabir Ahmad Matt, who is a senior representative of a joint forum of transporters across Jammu and Kashmir. “Now, the government should not expand the fleet anymore.”



Smart Buses Transform Travel In Jammu Kashmir, But Transporters Count Losses (ETV Bharat)

The commercial transporters across the Union Territory have come under an umbrella body, the All J&K Transporters Welfare Association, comprising more than one lakh transporters. Their estimates suggest more than five lakh families are directly or indirectly allied with the sector.

In 2022, transporters, including Matt, sought to lift the ban on fresh commercial permits during a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah in the Valley. The demand was conceded, according to Matt, who said they bought a fleet of 250 high-end buses of different variants.

“Each bus equipped with AC and other facilities costs Rs 50 lakh or above,” he said. “They should have offered transporters the option to buy electric buses so that we could have kept pace with the future. We support the pollution-free initiative, but we were misled.”

On the ground, the e-buses have eased commutes with red buses known for speed, cheap travel and zero emissions, catering to almost 34000 passengers daily. Commuters, particularly women, have been hailing the service after the National Conference government introduced free bus rides to them from April, with over 10 lakh women travelling in these buses since then.

A female student like Farheen Ali says the electric buses have made mobility quick and comfortable for them, as it takes them less time to commute now. But Matt laments the government for introducing free bus rides for women, saying this, apart from expanding e-buses to intra-districts, is costing them.

“They want to collapse the transport sector. Transporters are struggling to pay their loan dues following the Pahalgam attack. But they are introducing more buses,” he said while setting a 10-day deadline to the government for putting an end to more e-buses.

Quoting studies, according to the Manager Operations of Srinagar Smart City buses, Syed Suhaib Naqshbandi, the city requires 600 public buses, given the growing population. But the smart city fleet is only providing a hundred electric buses, while the rest have to be catered to by private transporters, he said, suggesting that improving service is key to staying in the competition.

On the other hand, J&K Transport Commissioner Vishesh Pal Mahajan conceded zero-emission transport is the future in the face of growing pollution levels, saying a solution will be found to the concerns of transporters. “We want to take transporters along to ensure they don’t face losses and find a solution to the issue together,” he told ETV Bharat.