Small In Stature, Tall In Spirit: Meet Gaya’s Teacher Who Moves Devotees With Her Wheel Of Service

Every day, around 200 to 250 devotees at the mela need wheelchairs. In the last few days, Rita has transported more than 1,000 elderly and disabled pilgrims, all by her own, from Samvad Sadan to temples, pind vedis, and ghats.

“This work is not easy for me. But not impossible. Since childhood, I had the passion for serving the elderly, the helpless, and the disabled, so I take it as a blessing every year,” says Rita Rani.

Serving as a teacher at a middle school in Dhanwa village, Bodhgaya block, Rita Rani has been working at the mela since September 7 handling the responsibility of the wheelchair centre, assigned to her by the district administration. She does not only manage the distribution of wheel chairs rather personally escorts devotees, at a time when large crowds overwhelm the challenged devotees.

Meet Rita Rani, whose height belies her stature and proves that she is the tallest when it comes to courage and compassion.

Gaya: At Gaya’s Samvad Sadan, the bustling service centre of the Pitru Paksha Mela, lakhs of devotees gather each year to perform rituals for their ancestors. And every year, a woman, just two-and-a-half feet tall, turns the cynosure of all eyes while navigating the crowd with ease, pushing wheelchairs carrying elderly and disabled pilgrims to temples and the sacred ghats.

Small In Stature, Tall In Spirit: Meet Gaya’s Teacher Who Moves Devotees With Her Wheel Of Service (ETV Bharat)

Looking at her height, some devotees feel she is too small to help others. “How can I let you push me?” they question. But Rita replies with strong conviction. “I may not look strong in physical appearance but I have a strong conviction. My will drives me to do things that taller people may shudder to do,” she states convincingly. Soon, their hesitation turns into admiration.

Her acts during the mela have drawn attention from many quarters, some of whom bow in respect. Pilgrims, officials and volunteers all express gratitude to Rita for her zeal to serve. NCC cadets, who serve alongside her, call her ‘Madam’ and treat her as a mentor. “We learn a lot from her and she is highly inspiring. Even after my NCC ends, I want to keep working with her,” says cadet Shubham.

Her spirit touches devotees who have seen her work and taken her help to reach their destination at the venue. “Those who consider her weak might be weak in mind themselves. But I have felt that she is stronger than any of us. Women like her challenge every stereotype,” says Kashi Nath, a pilgrim from Varanasi. “She is stronger than many of us..”

Another devotee, Lalla Singh Rajput from Madhya Pradesh, fondly recalls how Rita wheeled his wife to the Phalgu Ghat. “I was initially worried about how to reach. But she came as Godsend. After meeting her, we were relieved and her strength is incomparable.”

For Rita, the work she does is not just duty but devotion. She arrives every morning at 7 am and works tirelessly till evening, ensuring that no devotee is left behind. Even senior officials of district administration admire her perseverance. “Her spirit makes her stature high. She is an inspiration to every man and woman here,” says Mona, CDPO and in-charge of Samvad Sadan.

For Rita, the blessings she gets is the biggest reward. “It is not about gathering praise but blessings. When elders fold their hands as a gesture of thankfulness, I simply bow back and move on,” she says, while indicating someone to wait till she reaches them to help.

“I am thankful to the district administration, especially District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar, who believed in me and deemed me worthy to render help to the needy,” signs off Rita, as she readies to leave for home at 7 pm.