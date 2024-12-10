ETV Bharat / state

SM Krishna, The Reforms Pioneer & Visionary Who Shaped Bengaluru As a Global Tech Hub

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister SM Krishna remembered as a visionary and a transformative leader, played a pivotal role in reshaping Karnataka’s development trajectory. His tenure from 1999 to 2004 as Chief Minister left an indelible mark on the state, especially Bengaluru, which he helped establish as a global hub for IT and biotechnology.

Known for his progressive policies and administrative excellence, SM Krishna introduced several reforms that continue to benefit millions.

Iconic schemes that defined his leadership

1. Midday Meal Scheme: Krishna introduced this revolutionary program in 2001, inspired by the Akshar Dasoha initiative of Siddaganga and Suttur Mutts. It aimed to address hunger and boost school attendance, ensuring students could focus on learning. Despite economic challenges during his tenure, he prioritized this program, making it a benchmark for welfare schemes across India.

2. Yashasvini Health Insurance: This first-of-its-kind scheme provided farmers access to affordable healthcare. Launched after consultations with doctors and farmers, it ensured free or low-cost treatment for critical health issues, benefiting over 43 lakh people and covering thousands of surgeries. The initiative remains one of Karnataka’s most impactful welfare programs.

3. Stree Shakti Program: Focused on empowering women economically and socially, this initiative encouraged the formation of self-help groups across Karnataka. By providing financial support and fostering self-reliance, it created opportunities for income generation and contributed to women’s economic stability.