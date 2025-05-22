ETV Bharat / state

Slugfest Between BJP And Congress Clash Over Jharkhand Liquor Scam Probe

The IAS officer in the custody of ACB ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: A political slugfest has erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress in Jharkhand over the former’s demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into an alleged liquor scam in the state.

Senior BJP leader and Ranchi MLA C P Singh slammed the state government for handing over the inquiry into the scam to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

“The move of entrusting the liquor scam probe to the ACB rather than the CBI is politically motivated,” he said and questioned the arrest of then-excise secretary Vinay Kumar Choubey.

Singh also raised concerns over the alleged involvement of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer in the alleged scandal. “ACB caught many lower-level government employees for taking bribes previously. However, arresting a secretary-level IAS officer is beyond comprehension,” Singh said.

Singh said that if there was truly zero tolerance for corruption, then “this case should be handed over to the CBI.”