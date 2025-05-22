Slugfest Between BJP And Congress Clash Over Jharkhand Liquor Scam Probe

Ranchi: A political slugfest has erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress in Jharkhand over the former’s demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into an alleged liquor scam in the state.
Senior BJP leader and Ranchi MLA C P Singh slammed the state government for handing over the inquiry into the scam to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).
“The move of entrusting the liquor scam probe to the ACB rather than the CBI is politically motivated,” he said and questioned the arrest of then-excise secretary Vinay Kumar Choubey.
Singh also raised concerns over the alleged involvement of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer in the alleged scandal. “ACB caught many lower-level government employees for taking bribes previously. However, arresting a secretary-level IAS officer is beyond comprehension,” Singh said.
Singh said that if there was truly zero tolerance for corruption, then “this case should be handed over to the CBI.”
In response to the BJP’s continuous demand for a CBI probe into the liquor scam, the ruling coalition, led by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress, outrightly rejected it.
While defending the ACB’s role, Congress state spokesperson Sonal Shanti said that five arrests had already been made in the case. “The ACB has acted promptly since the case was registered, and investigations are ongoing. It is premature to cast doubts on the process,” he said.
“If they (BJP) don’t trust the state agency, we don’t trust the central agency,” Shanti said.
The row stems from alleged links between the Jharkhand liquor scam and similar cases in Delhi and Chhattisgarh. Taking leads from the Chhattisgarh probe, the Jharkhand government assigned the case to the ACB. However, the BJP has vowed to continue pushing the government for a CBI investigation.