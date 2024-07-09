ETV Bharat / state

Slight Improvement In Flood Situation In Assam; Death Toll Rises To 72

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam has improved slightly with the number of flood affected districts coming down to 27 and the number of affected people to 18.80 lakh. Six people, including a child, have lost their lives in the floods in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 72 in the current year's floods.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, two people have lost their lives in Dhubri and one each in Goalpara, Golaghat, Sivasagar and Sonitpur. In the last 24 hours, the Brahmaputra and many of it's tributaries, the Barak and Kushiyara rivers are flowing above the danger level at various places, the Disaster Management Authority said. The flood situation in the state has improved slightly but the threat has not completely subsided.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 3,154 villages in 91 revenue circles in 27 districts have been submerged in recent floods with around 18 lakh population affected by the floods. On the other hand, 4901.05 hectares of agricultural land is submerged in floods. As many as 3.39 lakh flood victims are taking shelter in 543 shelter camps and relief centres in the state.