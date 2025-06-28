Slender Loris Cries for Conservation

Madurai: Round face, brown eyes, fluffy fur, stick-like limbs and just less than 30 cm in height. This is the description of Slender Loris, a small mammal from the world of primates that is now facing extinction. There is a call for the conservation of this rare, nocturnal creature that lives only in forests.

This mammal has an important role in biodiversity as it is known to eat all the harmful insects acting as the guardian of the forest.

In an endeavour to conserve this breed, the Tamil Nadu government has declared the area comprising Kadavur forest and Ayyalur forest bordering Karur and Dindigul districts as the first Slender Loris sanctuary in the country. These are hilly and thorny forests away from the towns.

Slender Loris (ETV Bharat)

The Slender Loris also live in the foothills of Azhagar hills in Kesampatti and Kampur which are part of the Melur panchayat union located at about 25 km from Madurai. The people of this area say that the number of Slender Loris deaths has increased in the last few years.

Villagers expressed their concerns about the conservation of the Slender Loris. A farmer from Kesampatti, Jeeva told ETV Bharat, "There is a lot of mango farming going on around our village. Not only that, there are two temples in this area. This environment is suitable for the Slender Loris. At times they have to cross the road while searching for prey and are often hit by vehicles. Such incidents are happening regularly."

Jeswin Smile, a student from Thoothukudi district who studied zoology at American College in Madurai has been researching the Slender Loris. He said there are two species of Loris -Loris lydekkerianus and Nycticebus Bengalensis- in India.

“I conducted a study in the areas around the Madurai Alagar Temple for four months from December last year. At that time, 194 Slender Loris were found in this area. The maximum number of slender Loris was 111 in Kesampatti village. In the other two panchayats, Kampur and Sekkipatti, 55 and 28 Slender Loris were found respectively,” he disclosed.

Slender Loris Cries for Conservation (ETV Bharat)

The species going extinct is being attributed to the pesticides sprayed to protect mango farming. This rampant spraying kills ants, termites and insects leaving the slender Loris deprived of food.

“During our study, we saw slender Loris lying on the road. We are building houses and roads for our needs but they feel threat when they go out to the open spaces in search of prey. The Forest Department should pay immediate attention to protecting the slender Loris living in the rural areas at the foot of the Azhagar hills," Smile said.

Kesampatti resident A Ponnazhaku pointed out, "I have been watching the Slender Loris here since childhood. It can be seen on the trees within the village. But their number has been decreasing in recent times."

An official of the Forest Department at Madurai underlined the need for a study to see if there are enough of them to establish a sanctuary for Slender Loris at the foot of the Azhagar Hills in Madurai.

“Since it is a forest area on the border of Madurai-Dindigul districts, efforts can be made after discussing it with the relevant authorities. On the request of the villagers, the Forest Department will conduct a study in this area and formulate an appropriate action plan to protect the slender Loris. It will be implemented after the government’s approval,” he added.