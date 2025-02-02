Sleeping On Roadside, 'Inebriated' Elderly Man Killed In Leopard Attack In Chhattisgarh

Dhamtari: In a freak yet horrific incident in Chhattisgarh, a leopard killed a sexagenarian man while he was sleeping on the roadside after drinking in Dhamtari district of the state on Saturday. The body of the man was spotted by the locals on Sunday morning.

The incident unfolded at Bendrachua village in Dhamtari's Magarlod. The deceased has been identified as 62-year-old Manrakhan Dhruv, a local resident of Bendrachua village.

According to the locals, Manrakhan was addicted to alcohol. The locals suspect that Manrakhan might have fallen asleep on the roadside when the big cat attacked and killed him on Saturday night. The body of the villager was recovered on Sunday. They informed the forest department after which a team of department officials along with the local police rushed to the spot. The police have taken the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem.

The forest department is installing cameras in the area to track the movement of the leopard even as a cage is being set up to rescue the big cat, Forest Division Officer Dhamtari, Krishna Jadhav said. The department has also provided an immediate compensation of Rs 25,000 to the family of the deceased man.

“The people of the village are advised not to go towards the forest. For this, announcements are being made,” he added.

Meanwhile, locals said that they have been living in fear due to the leopard attack in the area. Saturday's is the second leopard attack in the area in the recent past. Earlier, an elderly woman of Kamar caste was also killed by a leopard.