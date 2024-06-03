Sleeping Labourer Urinated Upon by Man in Uttar Pradesh; Video Goes Viral

Lucknow: In a shocking case of alleged caste based violence reported from Uttar Pradesh, a man allegedly urinated on a sleeping labourer in capital Kanpur with the video of the incident going viral on the Internet. Police have arrested the accused while further investigation into the incident is going on.

On Monday, a video started going viral on social media. In the viral video, a man is seen urinating on the face of a sleeping laborer. Reports said that the laborer Rajkumar Rawat is a resident of Dubagga police station area and works at a stone crusher at Chandoia Kheda village. On Sunday, Rawat fell asleep tired after lunch work when the accused Sanjay Maurya came and started urinating on the mouth of the sleeping laborer to wake him up. It is alleged that Maurya also made a video of this and posted it on social media.

DCP West Durgesh Singh said that on the basis of the viral video, the accused identified as Sanjay has been arrested in the case. The wife of the victim laborer has also lodged a complaint against the accused in Dubagga police station, the DCP West said. The DCP said that the accused is a resident of Chandoiya Kheda of Dubagga and is also acquainted with the victim. Police are investigating the circumstances around the shocking incident.

It can be recalled that a similar incident came to light in January this year in Kanpur. On January 8, Dharmendra Yadav's son along with his friends kidnapped an MCA student living in Kalyanpur police station area and beat him brutally. The accused also urinated on his face. Police arrested four people in the case recently.

In July last year, an upper caste man had, in a similar fashion, urinated on the face of a tribal youth in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident had caused outrage across the country.