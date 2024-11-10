Sleeper Coach Of Delhi-Prayagraj Unchahar Express Catches Fire Near Etawah

Etawah: A sleeper coach of the Delhi-Prayagraj Unchahar Express (14218) suddenly caught fire in the wee hours on Sunday after which the panicked passengers informed the Government Railway Police (GRP) who made the train halt near Farukkabad railway crossing.

The fire was doused with the help of onboard fire extinguishers after which the train resumed its journey.

It has been revealed in the investigation that the source of the fire was a packet of matchsticks in the luggage of one Anil Kumar (45), a resident of village Naya Purva Bhadri in the Hadgawan police station area of ​​Pratapgarh. He works in Surya Nagar near Hisar bypass of Haryana's Rohtak. He revealed to the GRP officials that he was travelling in the middle berth of the S4 coach of the train and while getting down, accidentally fell on the bag which ignited the firesticks in the matchbox inside due to the friction. Immediately after smoke started billowing out between seats 49 and 53.

The GRP personnel dropped Kumar at Ikdil station. A case has been registered against him under the Railways Act at the Railway Protection Force post in Etawah. State Railway Police, Etawah, in-charge Shailesh Nigam said the GRP control room received information about smoke in the coach at around 4.15 am on Sunday. The train was stopped near Farrukhabad railway crossing, 500 meters away from Etawah railway station. A case has been registered against the passenger responsible for carrying prohibited items in the luggage and an investigation has been initiated.