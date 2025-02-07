23 People Injured In Sleeper Bus-Truck Collision In Rajasthan

Churu: As many as 23 people were injured when a sleeper bus and a truck collided head-on in Rajasthan’s Churu, police officials said on Friday. The accident took place on the National Highway 11 near Ratangarh late on Thursday night.
The collision was so severe that the drivers of both vehicles were trapped inside their cabins and were rescued after an hour and a half of effort, police officials added.
According to eyewitness Ramveer Singh Raika, who helped transport the injured to the hospital, the sleeper bus was travelling from Rajasthan's Jaipur to Sri Ganganagar carrying 40 passengers when it crashed into a truck.
The incident took place a kilometre before the Tidiasar toll in Ratangarh, police officials added. Among the 23 injured were a girl and four women. The injured were rushed to Ratangarh District Hospital, where seven critically injured passengers were later referred to a higher medical centre for further treatment, they said.
The accident caused a temporary disruption in highway traffic, which was later cleared by the Rajasthan Police. Authorities had to break open the truck’s cabin to rescue its driver identified as Bhagat Gurjar.
