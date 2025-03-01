Four Dead, 20 Injured As Bus Carrying Devotees From Varanasi Collides With Truck At UP's Fatehabad

Agra: Four persons were killed and at least 20 sustained injuries after the sleeper bus they were travelling in collided with a truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway under Fatehabad police station.

The bus was carrying 30 devotees from Varanasi and was on its way to Jaipur in Rajasthan. The mishap occurred at around 5:30 am on Saturday when the bus collided with a truck parked on the side of the road. The front portion of the bus was completely damaged and four of the passengers were killed on the spot. A passenger Apoorv Gupta said he was sleeping when the mishap occurred. "I heard a loud noise like that of an explosion and woke up with a severe jolt," he said.

As the bus which was travelling at a high speed collided with the truck, the passengers most of whom were asleep were thrown off their seats and scrambled to get out of the vehicle. A few motorists broke the windows of the bus and took out some passengers from the bus. Ravindra, a passenger from Agra, said four of his family were injured in the mishap. "We were seated at the rear of the bus and were saved," he said. Soon after the mishap, police reached the spot and rushed the injured passengers to Fatehabad community health centre. However, the injured alleged they were not given treatment at the community health centre for 30 minutes. The passengers alleged the driver of the bus had dozed off which led to the accident. The devotees had been to Mahakumbh in Prayagraj and had gone to Varanasi next.

Fatehabad police station in-charge DP Tiwari said efforts are being made to ascertain the identity of the deceased. Investigation into the matter is on. Meanwhile, the bus and the truck have been moved to the side of the expressway with the help of a crane.