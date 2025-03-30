One Dead, 55 Injured As Bus Overturns On Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Kannauj: A person died while 55 others sustained injuries after a sleeper bus enroute to Siddharthnagar from Mehndipur Balaji temple in Rajasthan overturned on Lucknow-Agra Expressway.

The bus was carrying around 70 passengers from Siddharthnagar and Nepal who had been to Mehndipur Balaji temple when one of the tyres burst at Tirwa area of Kannauj. As the bus was in high speed, it went out of control and overturned after hitting the divider on the expressway. Kannauj SP Vinod Kumar said the incident occurred at around 10:15 pm on Saturday. "The bus overturned due to a tyre burst at the 195 mile stone. It hit a divider and rolled down the expressway before overturning," he said. Kumar said the injured passengers were admitted to Tirwa Medical College and Hospital. The condition of three to four injured passengers is stated to be critical.

Kannauj DM Shubhanshu Shukla also reached the mishap spot. Harendra, a passenger traveling with his family in the bus, said, "We were returning from Mehndipur Balaji temple. On the way, at around 7 pm, we asked the driver to stop the bus at a hotel so that we could eat and rest for 10 minutes. But the driver did not agree and despite repeated requests, did not stop the bus. He dozed off on the way after which the bus overturned in a ditch. The driver fled after the accident". Police said the matter is being investigated.

The passengers who were discharged after first-aid were sent to their destinations in a state transport bus.