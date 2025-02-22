7 Workers Trapped As Section Of Roof Of SLBC Tunnel Project Collapses In Telangana

Hyderabad: At least seven six workers were feared trapped when a section of a roof collapsed in the under-construction stretch of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana on Saturday.

The collapse occurred around 8:30 AM, causing earthen debris to fall, leading to panic among the 50 workers on the first shift. While 43 workers managed to escape safely, seven workers were trapped inside, officials said.

"Rescue operations by the Irrigation Department and police are currently underway. Three workers sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to a local hospital," a police official said.

Those trapped inside the tunnel have been identified as Gurjeet Singh (Punjab), Sannit Singh (Jammu and Kashmir), Srinivasulu, Manoj Rubena (Uttar Pradesh), Sandeep, Santosh, and Jatka Heeran (Jharkhand).

The construction company's team has gone inside for assessment and it is verifying, another official said. "The incident occurred when some workers had gone inside as part of the work when roof collapsed at 12-13 kms inside the tunnel," the official said.

However, a press release from the Chief Minister's office, without putting a number, indicated that some persons suffered injuries. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed the district Collector, Superintendent of Police and other officials to reach the place of accident to carry out relief measures, it said.

As per the directives of Chief Minister, state Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, government adviser on irrigation Adityanath Das and other irrigation officials left for the spot in a special helicopter, it said.

Expressing concern over the accident, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy enquired about the reasons for it and asked officials to bring out those feared trapped to safety. He also told the officials to provide treatment to the injured (if any), a release from his office said.