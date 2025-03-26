SLBC Tunnel Mishap: Body Of Project Engineer from UP Recovered

Achhampet: Over a month after the partial collapse of Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel, rescue agencies found the body of the second of the eight missing personnel.

Rescue teams found the body late on Monday night while clearing debris from the train coaches inside the tunnel. The deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar, a Project Engineer from Bangarmau in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh. He had been working with the Jaypee construction company since 2009. His body was shifted to the tunnel entrance in a train at around 1:30 pm on Tuesday and later taken to Nagarkurnool General Hospital for postmortem in the presence of District Collector Santosh.

Interestingly, the body was found around 200 metres ahead of the suspected collapse zones (D1 and D2 areas) where rescue operations were focused. The body was located near the train connected to the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), at 13.65 km inside the tunnel. So far, two bodies have been recovered from the site. Gurpreet Singh’s body was found on March 9 in the D2 area. Rescue teams from 12 specialized agencies, including NDRF, SDRF, Singareni, and Hydra, are engaged in locating the remaining six workers.

The spot where Manoj Kumar's body was found (ETV Bharat)

Santosh announced that a team comprising revenue officials, medical professionals and and police personnel will accompany Manoj's body to Uttar Pradesh to hand it over to his family. Following Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s orders, a financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh has been sanctioned for Manoj's next of kin. MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy handed over the cheque to the accompanying staff. Manoj is survived by his wife Swarnalatha, a son, and a daughter.

Meanwhile, rescue operations have been intensified in the tunnel as per the chief minister's directives. Singareni General Manager Debulal Baidya said that the search is likely to yield results by April 10. So far, 60 metres of soil near the conveyor belt has been cleared, and work is on to remove another 253 metres.