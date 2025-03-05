ETV Bharat / state

SLBC Tunnel Collapse: Waterlogging Hampers Rescue Efforts, Eight Workers Still Missing

Achhampet: Eleven days after the roof collapse in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Telangana's Nagar Kurnool district, the whereabouts of eight trapped workers remain unknown. Rescue efforts continue to face major setbacks due to heavy water flow inside the tunnel, causing repeated accumulation of mud and debris.

Rescue teams have been clearing soil and sludge, but fresh deposits continue to obstruct progress. As per officials, the biggest challenge remains transporting debris up to the 12th kilometer of the tunnel. However, relief efforts received a boost on Tuesday with the activation of a conveyor belt.

Nagarkurnool Collector Santosh stated that repairs on the damaged conveyor belt at the collapse site are expected to be completed by Wednesday. Once both conveyor belts are operational, removing soil, mud, and Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) parts will become easier.

TBM and Cement Segments Pose Major Hurdles

The rescue teams need to clear soil from the last 300 meters of the tunnel to reach the missing workers. However, the TBM remains stuck mid-way, blocking access. The machine has been cut into pieces using plasma cutters and will be transported out using a loco train.