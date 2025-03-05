SLBC Tunnel Collapse: Waterlogging Hampers Rescue Efforts, Eight Workers Still Missing

Achhampet: Eleven days after the roof collapse in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Telangana's Nagar Kurnool district, the whereabouts of eight trapped workers remain unknown. Rescue efforts continue to face major setbacks due to heavy water flow inside the tunnel, causing repeated accumulation of mud and debris.
Rescue teams have been clearing soil and sludge, but fresh deposits continue to obstruct progress. As per officials, the biggest challenge remains transporting debris up to the 12th kilometer of the tunnel. However, relief efforts received a boost on Tuesday with the activation of a conveyor belt.
Nagarkurnool Collector Santosh stated that repairs on the damaged conveyor belt at the collapse site are expected to be completed by Wednesday. Once both conveyor belts are operational, removing soil, mud, and Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) parts will become easier.
TBM and Cement Segments Pose Major Hurdles
The rescue teams need to clear soil from the last 300 meters of the tunnel to reach the missing workers. However, the TBM remains stuck mid-way, blocking access. The machine has been cut into pieces using plasma cutters and will be transported out using a loco train.
Additionally, fallen cement segments from the collapsed tunnel are hindering excavation efforts. Once these obstructions are removed, small JCBs will be deployed inside the tunnel to expedite the removal of debris.
Search Efforts Intensify Amid Growing Concerns
On Tuesday, rescue teams resumed manual searches using a shovel, but no signs of the trapped workers were found. Experts believe that the six-meter-high debris pile at the suspected location is preventing the identification of workers underneath.
Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) has helped research organizations pinpoint five suspected sites, where excavations are underway. However, two of these sites have turned up empty. Rescue teams intensified efforts at one location after detecting a foul smell, raising concerns.
Meanwhile, a team from the National Center for Seismology visited the tunnel on Tuesday to assess whether the collapse zone is prone to seismic activity. Special Chief Secretary for Disaster Management, Arvind Kumar, also reviewed the ongoing rescue operations.
