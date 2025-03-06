SLBC Tunnel Collapse: Water Jets Being Used As Part Of Rescue Efforts

Achampet: Authorities engaged in rescue of workers from Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Telangana's Nagar Kurnool district are using water jets for the first time to clear soil from the last 300 metres of the tunnel.
Disaster Management Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar and Achampet MLA Vamsi Krishna held a review meeting with senior officials at the mouth of the tunnel on Wednesday on the relief efforts. The efforts of the authorities to find the workers trapped in the tunnel for the last 12 days have not yet yielded any results. Experts from NDRF, SDRF, Singareni, Rat Hole Mines, Hydra and other agencies are engaged in removing soil from the tunnel. However, as the efforts did not yield positive results, water jets are now being used now as part of the rescue operation. Water is being pumped with the jets on the mud accumulated on the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) and around it.
Feasibility of using robots being examined
A team of representatives from NV Robotics from Hyderabad examined the feasibility of using robots in the dangerous shear zone of the tunnel. During the visit of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to the tunnel, it was announced that robots will be used if necessary. The representatives of the robotics company examined the feasibility following which representatives of the National Centre for Seismology, who have arrived from Delhi, went into the tunnel and studied the conditions there. Officials revealed that the work has been expedited by removing obstacles. A team of NGRI-CSRI representatives is exploring the surroundings of Posonipenta in Thatigundala forest under Domalapenta range using GPR equipment.
TBM model display
Colonel Parikshit Mehra of Border Roads Organization explained the work being carried out in the tunnel through the TBM. While earthmoving work is being carried out swiftly in the places identified by GPR, Col Mehra said electricity and ventilation facilities have been extended to the area where the work is carried out. Fire Services Director General Nagi Reddy, TS SPDCL CMD Musharraf Ali, SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath and others participated in the meeting.
