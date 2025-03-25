SLBC Tunnel Collapse: Another Body Recovered By Rescue Team

Hyderabad: Another body was recovered from the debris in Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district on Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar, a project engineer from Uttar Pradesh. The body was shifted to the Nagarkurnool Government Hospital and will be handed over to the family members after autopsy, officials said.
The death toll in the tunnel collapse incident has now reached two and efforts are on to trace the remaining six workers, who were trapped under the debris.
District collector Santosh Kumar said that arrangements will be made to send the body to his hometown after the post-mortem. The state government will provide a compensation amounting to Rs 25 lakh to the victim's family, Kumar said.
It is said that the body was found near the loco track during excavation. The staff initially noticed a foul smell near the loco track and alerted officials. The area lies outside D1 and D2, where the missing workers reportedly got buried underneath the debris.
The tunnel collapsed on February 22 and prior to this, workers were undertaking maintenance work here. The first body, that of Gurmeet Singh, operator of a tunnel boring machine, was recovered on March 9.
Earlier on Monday, Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy directed officials to expedite rescue operations and ensure all measures to trace the trapped workers.
