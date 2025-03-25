ETV Bharat / state

SLBC Tunnel Collapse: Another Body Recovered By Rescue Team

Hyderabad: Another body was recovered from the debris in Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar, a project engineer from Uttar Pradesh. The body was shifted to the Nagarkurnool Government Hospital and will be handed over to the family members after autopsy, officials said.

The death toll in the tunnel collapse incident has now reached two and efforts are on to trace the remaining six workers, who were trapped under the debris.

District collector Santosh Kumar said that arrangements will be made to send the body to his hometown after the post-mortem. The state government will provide a compensation amounting to Rs 25 lakh to the victim's family, Kumar said.